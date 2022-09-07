Lane Closures Expected For Stretch Of I-684 In Hudson Valley

State officials issued an alert to Northern Westchester motorists about planned lane closures on I-684.

Single- and double-lane closures are planned for I-684 southbound at Exit 5 (Saw Mill River Parkway) in Bedford on Wednesday, Sept. 7, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The lane closures are set to take place between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 to facilitate sign maintenance, officials said.

