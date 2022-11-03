Lane Closure To Affect Section Of Roadway In Hudson Valley

Commuters are being warned that an upcoming lane closure is planned for a section of a busy road in Northern Westchester.

On Thursday, Nov. 3, and Friday, Nov. 4 between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., one lane of US Route 9 northbound will close in Peekskill between Welcher Avenue and Louisa Street, according to the New York Department of Transportation.

The lane closure is to allow for construction work on the roadway, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.