Lane Closure Scheduled On Hutchinson River Parkway In Westchester County

Lane closures have been scheduled on the Hutchinson River Parkway for several days to allow contracting crews to continue construction activities along the roadway in Westchester.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced that motorists can expect single-lane closures in both directions between Exit 8 (Cross County Parkway) in New Rochelle and Exit 6 (East Lincoln Ave) in Mount Vernon/Pelham.

Closures are scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. on Friday, June 3, and last through approximately 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 4.

According to the NYSDOT, the closures are required to facilitate construction activities at exit 6 as part of an ongoing bridge replacement and rehabilitation project in Westchester.

“Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones,” the NYSDOT advised. “Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

“Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver's license.”

