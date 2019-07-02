Laceration, Injury Hazards Lead To Gillette Razor Recall

Gilette is recalling more than 87,000 razors that potentially pose a laceration risk to consumers.

The company, in an announcement by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, says a manufacturing error resulted in a misalignment of the blades, which presents a higher risk of cuts.

The recalled products include Venus Simply 3 Disposable Razor 4-packs and a Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply 3 Bonus Packs which included one free Venus Simply 3 razor. The packages carry the UPC codes 047400315358 and 047400300712.

The impacted products were sold between January and May. Consumers have been advised to “immediately stop using the razors and contact Gillette to return the razors and receive a voucher for a replacement.”

“Venus strives to ensure everyone has the best possible experience with our products. We’re disappointed to share that a temporary manufacturing issue resulted in about 500 Venus Simply3 Disposable Razors in North America being released which are more likely to cut during normal use,” the company said.

“While this is a very small amount out of over 3 million razors produced each month, we have decided to replace any potentially impacted Venus Simply3 disposable razors produced during this limited timeframe. The recall includes 87,000 packages of razors within which 500 Venus Simply3 disposable razors are estimated to be affected.”

In a statement, the company noted, “our priority is the safety and confidence of the millions of women who trust us with their personal care needs and will revisit our quality systems and procedures to maintain the highest possible standards.”

