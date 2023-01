Police are asking the public for help identifying a group of men allegedly involved in a series of shootings.

The incidents have taken place in Orange County in the areas of North Miller South Street in the City of Newburgh.

If anyone recognizes any of the suspects, contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division Supervisor at 845-569-7563.

Callers may remain anonymous.

