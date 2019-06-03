Kittens Rescued From Storm Drain In Rockland

Some kittens received a welcome rescue over the weekend in Rockland County after finding themselves in a precarious position.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department received a report of kittens trapped in a storm drain during the day on Saturday, June 1.

Upon arrival, officers were able to locate the stressed kittens, gained access to the drain and managed to pull the frightened felines from the water safely.

Once rescued, the cats were warmed up, dried off and transported to the Valley Cottage Animal Hospital for treatment as a precaution. They are expected to be taken care of and potentially put up for adoption.

