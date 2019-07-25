Killer Of 16-Year-Old Pearl River Girl Back Behind Bars After Arrest For Parole Violation

Richard LaBarbera, the recently released killer of a 16-year-old Pearl River teen, is back in jail after violating his parole, state officials said.

LaBarbera was released earlier this month after serving nearly 40 years for the 1980 murder of Paula Bohovesky. His co-killer, Robert McCain, was recently denied parole.

Paula's mother, Lois Bohovesky, 87, who fought parole for both men, said she is "delighted that he is back behind bars," but is surprised it happened so quickly.

"He lives in a lie and I knew he would not be able to lead a straight life without getting in trouble again," she said.

The state Department of Correction and Supervision said LaBarbera violated the conditions of his parle, but that he had not committed a new crime. The department said he is being held at the Erie County Jail until he faces an administrative hearing that could send him back to prison.

Paula Bohovesky, an honor student and aspiring actress, was beaten, sexually assaulted and stabbed to death on October 28, 1980, by McCain, and LaBarbera, 66.

Paula Bohovesky

The crime took place around 7 p.m. in the small hamlet of Pearl River when Paula, who was only a block from her parent's home, when the two men, who had been drinking at the High Wheeler bar, saw her walk by the area.

According to court accounts of the crime, McCain walked up to Paula and crushed the right side of her skull with a chunk of brick he had picked up from the ground. He then dragged the young teen behind an abandoned house and sexually assaulted her, as LaBarbera watched.

When McCain was finished, LaBarbera, thinking that Paula was dead, attempted to sexually assault her. But during the second attack, she stirred and he pulled out a knife and stabbed her five times in the back, killing her.

Both men had been convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years to life.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day, who fought the parole of both men, said: “I want to express my gratitude to the Parole Officers in Erie County for keeping a close watch on Richard LaBarbera and doing what the New York State Parole Board failed to do; keeping this child killer in jail. Not surprisingly, it only took him days to run afoul of the law.

"I remind all that this cretin was on parole when he murdered Paula so he clearly has learned nothing other than how to be a scar on society. I ask the Governor to revisit all the recent decisions of the Parole Board as this type of behavior is exactly what I was speaking of when calling for LaBarbera to remain behind bars. This monster does not deserve to walk free on our streets while our community still suffers from the loss and pain he caused. He committed murder, a crime of permanency, and should be permanently in jail.”

State Sen. David Carlucci, who is working to expand Joan's Law, to protect all child victims of sexual assault, said maybe the Parole Board will take recommendations more seriously.

“Richard LaBarbera murdered an innocent child and should not be on our streets,” said Carlucci. “It is not surprising that he violated the conditions of his parole, and now, perhaps, the State Parole Board will take my comments against his initial release more seriously.

For Lois Bohovesky it is another period of waiting for justice.

"Now we have to wait and see what happens," said Losi Bohovesky. "Hopefully, he will return to jail for life."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.