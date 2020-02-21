Kia Recalls 200K Vehicles Due To Electrical Problem That Can Cause Fires

More than 228,000 Kia minivans and SUVs are being recalled due to concerns they could potentially catch fire, even while parked and with the ignition off.

Kia announced that due to the fear of fires, Kia Sedona minivans and Kia Sorento SUVs are being subject to recall. The latest recall impacts 2006 through 2010 Sedona models and Sorento models produced between 2007 and 2009.

According to the company, the moisture can infiltrate the antilock brake control computer, creating an electrical short and potentially spark a fire. It has not yet determined how moisture is getting into the brake system’s electronics.

There have been two Sedona and five Sorento fire-related reports, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

No injuries have been reported, though the company said owners of affected models should park their vehicles outdoors, away from vehicles and structures.

When the recall begins in April, Kia dealerships will install a relay in the main junction box to prevent power from being directed to the brake system’s ABS electronics when the vehicle’s ignition switch is turned off, at no charge to the owner.

Kia says it will also reimburse owners for repair expenses already incurred related to this problem.

