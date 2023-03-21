K9 Officer Unexpectedly Dies In Hudson Valley: 'Made Considerable Impact'

A beloved K9 officer who had a successful career with a police department in the Hudson Valley has died unexpectedly at a young age.

K9 Maverick, who served with the Kent Police Department in Putnam County since 2017, died on Sunday, March 19 at the age of 7 after an unexpected medical emergency, Kent Police announced.

A certified patrol and narcotics detection K9, Maverick spent his career with his handler, Sergeant Corey Ashe, and was also a member of the Putnam County Emergency Response Team.

After joining the department in 2017, Maverick and Ashe developed an immediate bond and celebrated several successful operations together, including a successful apprehension of a domestic violence suspect as recently as February.

According to the police department, Maverick "made a considerable impact" while on patrol and at events in the community. He was known for being a cheerful dog who also loved spending time with his family.

"The Town of Kent Police Department will miss him dearly and be forever grateful for his service," the department said on social media.

