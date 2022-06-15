Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
News

Jumper Update: Man Parked Car Below Hudson Valley Bridge, Walked Up, Climbed Span, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.
The Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Photo Credit: New York Bridge Authority.gov

A man who survived a jump from a Hudson Valley bridge had parked his car below the bridge and walked up the bridge before climbing on a span and jumping.

The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Newburgh around 8:45 a.m., Wednesday, June 15.

Responding officers spotted the man in the water near the mid-bridge span, said Lt. Peter Talarico, of the town of Newburgh Police.

"The man was moving and waving his arms," Talarico said. "He was attempting to swim toward the Newburgh shoreline."

As arrangements were being made to get a boat in the water to assist the man, Talarico said the man's attempts to reach the shore were declining.

Assuming the man was slowing his pace because of injury or exhaustion, Sgt. Matthew Nadolny was able to use a jet ski from a civilian at the Newburgh Yacht Club and rush to the man where he was able to quickly rescue him and bring him to safety, Talarico said.

The man was handed off to EMS who transported him to an area hospital for treatment. 

"Thanks to the quick, coordinated efforts of the town of Newburgh Police, NYS police, NYS BridgeAithority, and city of Newburgh Police, it does not appear he suffered any serious injuries," Talarico added.

The identity of the man will not be released.

