Johnson & Johnson Recalls Baby Powder After Asbestos Found

Johnson & Johnson announced a voluntary recall of 33,000 bottles due to low levels of potential asbestos contamination.

The recall, which is limited to lot #22318RB, were produced and shipped nationwide last year. It comes after the US Food and Drug Administration test that found levels of chrysotile asbestos contamination in samples from a bottle purchased online, according to the company.

According to Johnson & Johnson, the FDA test indicated the presence of sub-trace levels of chrysotile asbestos contamination - no greater than 0.00002 percent - in samples from a single bottle purchased from an online retailer.

Johnson & Johnson said that the company has initiated a “rigorous, thorough investigation into the matter,” and is working with the FDA to determine the integrity of the tested sample.

The company said that it currently cannot confirm if cross-contamination of the sample caused a false positive; cannot confirm whether the sample was taken from a bottle with an intact seal or whether the sample was prepared in a controlled environment, and cannot confirm whether the tested product is authentic or counterfeit.

“(Johnson & Johnson) has a rigorous testing standard in place to ensure its cosmetic talc is safe and years of testing, including the FDA’s own testing on prior occasions, and as recently as last month, found no asbestos,” the company said in a statement. “Thousands of tests over the past 40 years repeatedly confirm that our consumer talc products do not contain asbestos.

“Our talc comes from ore sources confirmed to meet our stringent specifications that exceed industry standards. Not only do we and our suppliers routinely test to ensure our talc does not contain asbestos, our talc has also been tested and confirmed to be asbestos-free by a range of independent laboratories, universities, and global health authorities.”

