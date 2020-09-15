Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Six States Removed From NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List, Puerto Rico Added
News

'Jersey Shore' Star Snooki To Open Hudson Valley Boutique

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
The Snooki Shop in Madison, NJ Photo Credit: Google Maps Streetview
Snooki Photo Credit: Snooki INSTAGRAM

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is opening her second The Snooki Shop location in Dutchess County, the "Jersey Shore" star announced on her boutique's Instagram last week. 

Known for "Snookinis," loungewear and a jungle of animal prints, the sister store to the original The Snooki Shop in Madison, New Jersey will open on Main Street in Beacon. 

According to Beacon Chamber of Commerce Vice President Thomas Geoghegan, the store will be located on the intersection of Main and East Main Streets, next to the town's iconic dummy light. The starlet chose Beacon, he said, because her relatives live nearby. 

"Snooki’s family is from Marlboro (in Ulster County) so she has been to Beacon before and is familiar with the area," said Geoghegan. "With the gentrification of beacon and its booming Main Street with restaurants, boutique shops and foot traffic from the city, it’s no wonder she chose Beacon."

It is unclear when the storefront will open to shoppers, according to Geoghegan.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.