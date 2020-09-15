'Jersey Shore' Star Snooki To Open Hudson Valley Boutique

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is opening her second The Snooki Shop location in Dutchess County, the "Jersey Shore" star announced on her boutique's Instagram last week.

Known for "Snookinis," loungewear and a jungle of animal prints, the sister store to the original The Snooki Shop in Madison, New Jersey will open on Main Street in Beacon.

According to Beacon Chamber of Commerce Vice President Thomas Geoghegan, the store will be located on the intersection of Main and East Main Streets, next to the town's iconic dummy light. The starlet chose Beacon, he said, because her relatives live nearby.

"Snooki’s family is from Marlboro (in Ulster County) so she has been to Beacon before and is familiar with the area," said Geoghegan. "With the gentrification of beacon and its booming Main Street with restaurants, boutique shops and foot traffic from the city, it’s no wonder she chose Beacon."

It is unclear when the storefront will open to shoppers, according to Geoghegan.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.