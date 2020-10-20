Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man Threatens Women At Palisades Mall, Nabbed With Loaded Handgun
News

Jeffrey Toobin Suspended For Exposing Himself During Zoom Call

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Jeffrey Toobin
Jeffrey Toobin Photo Credit: Larry D. Moore via Wikimedia Commons

A prominent legal analyst at CNN and a New Yorker contributor, allegedly exposed himself to coworkers during a professional Zoom call last week.

Jeffrey Toobin, who has a home in Sherman in Northern Fairfield County, has been suspended after exposing himself during a call with colleagues from The New Yorker and WNYC workers, according to Vice.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera,” Toobin told Vice in a statement. “I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers.

 “I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”

Toobin has been a staff writer at The New Yorker for decades, having written several books, including one which was turned into FX’s acclaimed “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” which debuted to rave reviews in 2016.

A spokesperson for The New Yorker confirmed the suspension, stating that he will remain suspended as the magazine investigates the incident. 

CNN hasn’t suspended Toobin, but announced that he has “asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue."

O.J. Simpson mocked Toobin in a video Simpson posted on Twitter, comparing Toobin to Pee-wee Herman. 

 "At least Pee-wee Herman was in an X-rated movie theater,” Simpson said in the clip. “I’m just saying.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.