'It's Time To Surrender': Family Appeals To 23-Year-Old Ex-HS Athlete Wanted For Slayings

The family of a college senior who played varsity football in Fairfield County and who is the subject of a massive search by law enforcement for a string of slayings is asking him to surrender.

Police began searching for the University of Connecticut student Peter Manfredonia, 23, after State Police say that he was seen leaving the scene of the brutal murder of Thomas DeMers in Willington, on Friday, May 22.

Manfredonia, a 2015 Newtown High School grad, is also wanted in connection with another homicide, a kidnapping and home invasion, and a violent assault.

He was last seen Sunday, May 24, in eastern Pennsylvania, police said.

Manfredonia's family said he had struggled with mental illness over the past few years and had sought help, said Attorney Michael Dolan, speaking on behalf of his parents.

"Peter, if you're listening, you are loved," Dolan said at a news conference on Monday, May 25. "Your parents, your sisters, your entire family loves you. Nobody wants any harm to come to you. It is time to let the healing process begin.

"It's time to surrender. You have your parents and your sisters and your family's entire support. So Peter, from your parents: We love you. Please turn yourself in."

Dolan said the family, who have not been in contact with their son, also expressed their condolences to the families of the people harmed by their son.

Manfredonia is believed to be armed with several firearms – pistols and long guns – and presumed dangerous, Connecticut State Police said.

The most current photos of the suspect, Peter Manfredonia. Connecticut State Police

He was last driving a stolen black Volkswagen Jetta on Sunday which was found hours after the second homicide of a friend, and the kidnapping of a young woman in New Jersey near the Pennsylvania border, state police said.

Manfredonia is described as being 6-foot-3, with disheveled, black hair, brown eyes, and weighing approximately 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, gray sweatpants, and carrying a duffel bag. (See third image above.)

Anyone with information is asked to contact to call Derby police at 203-735-7811, state police at 860-896-3200 or the FBI at 1-800-CALLFBI.

Any sightings of Manfredonia should be reported via 911.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.