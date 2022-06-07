'It Feels Freeing': Hudson Valley Woman Wins $1M Lottery Prize

A Westchester County woman has claimed a $1 million lottery prize.

Kimberly Leysath, of Mount Vernon, won a top prize in the lottery's $1,000,000 Lucky Dog scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Tuesday, June 7.

She received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $559,860 after required withholdings, NY Lottery said.

"It feels freeing," Leysath told NY Lottery while claiming her ticket.

The ticket was purchased at Yonkers Raceway, which is located at 810 Yonkers Ave. in Yonkers, the lottery said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.