News

Isaias Outage Update: New Breakdown Of Most-Affected Communities In Rockland, Orange

Zak Failla
Orange and Rockland County utility crews are working to restore power following Tropical Storm Isaias. Photo Credit: Orange & Rockland
Orange & Rockland outage map on Monday, Aug. 10. Photo Credit: Orange & Rockland

Hundreds in Rockland and Orange County remain without power nearly a week after Tropical Storm Isaias wreaked havoc on the East Coast.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, crews from Rockland & Orange Utilities was still responding to 417 reported outages, which were impacting 1,345 of their New York customers.

In Orange County, 705 of the company’s 104,130 customers were still reporting outages, while 628 of their 117,244 Rockland County residents were still in the dark.

During the storm, more than 200,000 Rockland & Orange customers lost power due to the high wind gusts and rain that the storm brought.

In Orange County, multiple outages were still reported in:

  • Blooming Grove;
  • Chester;
  • Crawford;
  • Deerpark;
  • Goshen;
  • Highland Falls;
  • Highlands;
  • Monroe;
  • Port Jervis;
  • South Blooming Grove;
  • Tuxedo Park;
  • Tuxedo;
  • Wallkill;
  • Warwick;
  • Woodbury.

In Rockland, multiple outages were being reported in:

  • Airmont;
  • Chestnut Ridge;
  • Clarkstown;
  • Grand View;
  • Haverstraw;
  • Montebello;
  • New Hempstead;
  • Orangetown;
  • Ramapo;
  • Sloatsburg;
  • South Nyack;
  • Spring Valley;
  • Stony Point;
  • Suffern;
  • Wesley Hills;
  • West Haverstraw.

The estimated time for complete restoration was listed as 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Orange & Rockland said that it will be reimbursing customers for food and prescription medication that may have spoiled for customers that were without power for more than 48 straight hours. For more information, and an online form, click here.

“Approximately 220,000 O&R customers’ power was knocked out by the storm’s high winds and heavy rains. Just over 2,000 customers remain without power,” the company stated.

“O&R follows a strategic service restoration plan that prioritizes essential services (police, and fire departments, for example) and road openings. Repairs are then ranked by prioritizing repairs that return the largest number of customers in the shortest amount of time. Single customer repairs then follow.” 

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

