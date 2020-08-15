Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19 Causing Heart Damage To Many Patients, New Findings Reveal
News

Isaias: Optimum Customers Will Get Credit For Lost Internet Service Following Storm

Daily Voice
Optimum customers have been left in the dark following Tropical Storm Isaias.
Optimum customers have been left in the dark following Tropical Storm Isaias. Photo Credit: Contributed

Optimum customers who lost internet service due to Tropical Storm Isaias will receive a credit, the company announced.

"Tropical Storm Isaias was one of the most powerful storms to strike the Northeast in years and our crews have been working around the clock to repair damage and restore your service as power returns," the company said in a statement. "We appreciate your patience and will be providing a credit for the time that your Optimum service was not available when power was restored. 

"There is no need to request this credit, we will simply apply it to your account in the next several weeks."

Many customers in the tristate area complained that they were unable to get in touch with tech support at Optimum in the days after the storm, while others found that Optimum had no answer as to when they would have their services restored.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.