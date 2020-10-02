Isaias: NY State To Get $35M In Disaster Relief From Federal Government For Catastrophic Storm

Thousands were without power for as long as a week or more after Tropical Storm Isaias rocked the region in August.

Now, about two months later, New York State has been granted disaster assistance from the Federal government in the tens of millions.

"I spoke to the White House late this afternoon and they informed me that President Trump has reviewed the state's request for disaster assistance for the damage incurred by tropical storm Isaias, predominantly impacting Long Island," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced late Friday, Oct. 2. "The total amount of FEMA funding will be $35 million.

"The funding will allow the state and local governments to respond to the need and storm recovery.

"I'm grateful for the Federal assistance and the speedy resolution.

"On a personal level, it's good to hear from the White House that the President was continuing to work today (after testing positive for COVID-19).

"We once again wish him and the first lady a speedy recovery and our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.