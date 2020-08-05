Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Isaias: Man Killed By Falling Tree During Height Of Storm In Connecticut

Joe Lombardi
Andrew Mountain Road and Red Maple Court in Naugatuck.
Andrew Mountain Road and Red Maple Court in Naugatuck. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was killed by a falling tree during the height of Tropical Storm Isaias in Connecticut.

The incident happened in New Haven County just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4 in Naugatuck.

The 66-year-old man had exited his vehicle and attempted to move branches from the roadway in the area of Andrew Mountain Road and Red Maple Court, Naugatuck Police said.

While moving the branches, a tree fell, striking the man.  The injuries were fatal, police said. 

The identity of the man, who is Naugatuck resident, is being withheld pending notification of all next of kin. 

At least six people were killed along the East Coast as a result of the storm.

