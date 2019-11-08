Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Police Searching For Man Connected To Shooting In Area
News

Investigation Initiated In Area Nets 27 Arrests In No-Fault Insurance Scam

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Twenty-seven people are facing charges for their roles in an elaborate no-fault insurance scam involving members of the NYPD.
Twenty-seven people are facing charges for their roles in an elaborate no-fault insurance scam involving members of the NYPD. Photo Credit:

Twenty-seven people, including members of law enforcement, were arrested for their roles in a multimillion-dollar scheme to commit bribery and a no-fault insurance scam.

The multi-state jurisdictional investigation that originated in Westchester County led to the arrests, 23 of whom were taken into custody in New York and New Jersey on Thursday, Nov. 7, with other suspects arrested in North Carolina, and Florida.

Among those arrested were five 911 operators and an NYPD police officer.

“Corruption, in all forms, is intolerable within the NYPD and we continue to work with our law enforcement partners to expose these sorts of schemes,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neil said in a statement.

It is alleged that 51-year-old Queens resident Anthony Rose - also known as “Todd Chambers” - the ringleader of the operation - and his co-conspirators bribed 911 operators, medical personnel and police officers for the confidential information of tens of thousands of motor vehicle accident victims.

The co-conspirators received approximately $3,000 per referral. The group allegedly made approximately 6,000 referrals beginning in 2014. In total it is believed the scheme netted them $18 million.

Using that information, Rose and his co-conspirators allegedly contacted victims, lied to them, and steered them to clinics and lawyers handpicked by Rose and his associates. These clinics and lawyers then allegedly paid Rose kickbacks for the referrals, which Rose distributed to co-conspirators as payments and bribes.

Others charged:

  • Jelani Wray, 35, of Brooklyn;
  • Nathaniel Coles, 66, of Cortland Manor;
  • Tara Rose, 48, of Jamaica;
  • Anthony Rose, Jr., 32, of Cambria Heights;
  • Christina Garcia, 35, of Jersey City, New Jersey
  • Luis Vilella, 32, of the Bronx;
  • Leon Blue, 54, of Brooklyn;
  • Clarence Facey, 34, of Brooklyn;
  • Ana Rivera, 41, of Woodhaven;
  • Dejhnea Brown, 29, of Saint Albans;
  • Tonya Thomas, 48, of Brooklyn;
  • Angela Melecio, 40, of Amityville;
  • Stephanie Pascal, 47, of Brooklyn;
  • Make Simmons, 29, of Bridgeport;
  • Edward Abayev, 51, of Staten Island;
  • Graciela Borrero, 42, of Brooklyn;
  • Barrington Reid, 60, of the Bronx;
  • Tonja Lewis, 53, of Belleville, New Jersey
  • Raymond Parker, 41, of Newark, New Jersey
  • Berlisa Bryan, 53, of Edison, New Jersey
  • Angela Myers, 37, of Brooklyn;
  • Latifah Abdul-Khaliq, 47, of Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Shakeema Foster, 27, of Brooklyn;
  • Kournei Williams, 33, of Brooklyn;
  • Makaah Shabazz, 43, of Long Island City;
  • Yaniris Deleon, of New York City

“Anthony Rose and his associates masterminded a brazen scheme that involved bribing 911 operators, medical personnel, and police officers for the confidential information of tens of thousands of motor vehicle accident victims,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said. “These actions have undermined the integrity of our emergency and medical first responders.”

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., said the five-year investigation “is significant, and has exposed the systematic flaws in the no-fault insurance laws.”

“The nature of this fraud and bribery results in higher insurance premiums and unnecessary medical costs which impacts us all. Hopefully, this prosecution will act as a deterrent to those who seek to profit illegally by gaming the system.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.