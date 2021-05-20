Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Driver Injured After Crashing Into Utility Pole In Rockland
News

Intruder Tries To Enter School In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Waverly School in Eastchester
The Waverly School in Eastchester Photo Credit: Daily Voice

Security has been beefed up at a Hudson Valley elementary school after an unwanted intruder attempted to gain access to the building, officials said.

On Wednesday, May 19, in Westchester County, a man sought to enter the Waverly School in Eastchester, officials said, ringing the doorbell, attempting to open the door, and standing outside for several minutes until law enforcement arrived.

The suspect - whose name has not been released - was taken into custody, arrested, and charged with trespassing for attempting to enter the building unlawfully.

Eastchester Schools Superintendent Robert Glass said that the incident prompted the district to ramp up security at the school.

“We will be taking some additional steps,” he stated. ”We will be adding an additional security officer for times when students are outside. So, that security person will be posted outdoors at all times when students are outdoors, and then we will have an increased police presence as well for the next several days.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.