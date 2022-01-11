Infant Formula Recalled Nationwide For Possible Health Risks

Infant formula sold across the US is being recalled after testing found that the product "did not meet specific nutrition and labeling requirements for infant formula, even though it is marketed as such.”

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Moor Herbs is recalling all 16-ounce bottles of Angel Formula sold since February 2019 due to the presence of too much iron, sodium, and potassium, and too little Vitamin D.

Officials said that the former issue could cause an overload of iron or an electrolyte imbalance, while the lack of Vitamin D could cause rickets, “a softening and weakening of bones” often associated with kids who don’t get enough time outside in the Vitamin D-providing sun.

According to the FDA, parents and caregivers should stop using and buying Moor Herbs Angel Forumla, as the required pre-market infant formula notification for this product has not been submitted to the organization.

The issue was concerned when the FDA purchased a sample of Moor Herbs Angel Formula and testing determined that the product did not meet specific nutrition and labeling requirements.

“The company continues to manufacture products without a state license, and they are not registered with the FDA, a requirement for companies manufacturing infant formula,” officials said.

“In addition, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development seized Moor Herbs products in August 2021 and placed a cease-and-desist order on the company; however, Moor Herbs continued to sell its products, violating the order.”

Following a discussion with the company on Dec. 22, 2021, the FDA is now working with Moor Herbs to voluntarily recall the product.

There have been no reports of any illnesses or adverse reactions in infants using the recalled items.

Parents and caregivers of infants who have used the recalled products and are concerned about the health of their children have been instructed to contact their health care provider.

