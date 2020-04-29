Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Indian Point Unit 2 To Shut Down Permanently After 45 Years

Zak Failla
Indian Point
Indian Point Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

One of the two remaining operating reactors at Indian Point in Northern Westchester will be shutting down for good this week.

Entergy announced that Indian Point Unit 2, located in Buchanan, will shut down its reactor on Thursday, April 30, as scheduled, after more than 45 years. The final reactor, Unit 3, is scheduled to shut down by April 30, 2021.

“Key considerations in our decision to shut down Indian Point ahead of schedule include sustained low current and projected wholesale energy prices that have reduced revenues, as well as increased operating costs,” Bill Mohl, president of Entergy Wholesale Commodities said. “In addition, we foresee continuing costs for license renewal beyond the more than $200 million and 10 years we have already invested.”

The closure comes as part of an agreement with the state that was reached in 2017 to shut down the operating units at Indian Point due to low current and projected energy prices that reduced revenues for the plant.

According to Entergy, more than 40 employees working at Indian Point have reached agreements to take over different positions within the company.

Entergy’s Chief Nuclear Officer Chris Bakken said that “over the last 45 years, thousands of dedicated professionals have operated Unit 2 at Indian Point - safely, securely, and reliably. We owe each of them our thanks for a job well down and for their commitment to the highest standards of professionalism.”

