Indian Point Sirens Will Sound At Full Volume For Four Minutes During Quarterly Test

Indian Point Energy Center in Buchanan.
Indian Point Energy Center in Buchanan. Photo Credit: Bob Rozycki

There will be a test of the Indian Point Energy Center emergency notification sirens during a regularly scheduled quarterly test of the system in Buchanan this week.

Between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 15, officials will conduct the test, which will involve sounding the sirens at full volume for approximately four minutes in Westchester, Rockland, Orange, and Putnam counties.

Officials noted that, because this is a test, the public is not required to respond when they hear the siren.

“Please note that sirens are not a signal to evacuate,” Entergy stated. “In an actual emergency, the sirens would sound to alert the public to tune in to a local EAS radio or television station for important information and direction.”

Indian Point Energy Cente is home to one operating nuclear power plant, Unit 3, which generates approximately 1,000 megawatts of electricity for homes, businesses, and public facilities in New York City and Westchester. Unit 1 was permanently shut down in 1974 and Unit 2 was permanently retired in earlier this year.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

