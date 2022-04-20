Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Indian Point Security Drills Will Include Weapons That Simulate Gunfire

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Indian Point
Indian Point Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons / Tony Fischer

It's only a drill.

Officials will be conducting "force-on-force" security drills at Indian Point in the next several weeks, complete with training drills that will include simulated gunfire in the area.

Holtec will be conducting the drills using weapons that simulate the real thing at night on Thursday, April 21, Tuesday, April 26, Tuesday, May 3, and Thursday, May 12.

During the drills, people near the site may hear the sounds of gunfire as the training is carried out.

Local law enforcement agencies have already been advised about the drills.

Officials said that they will be utilizing a technical innovation for the exercise known as “MILES” gear, or Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems. Those systems use laser “bullets” and vests with laser-detection equipment, which duplicate the effects, including the sound of live ammunition. 

MILES gear is typically used for military and counter-terrorism training across the country to “make it as realistic as possible without using real bullets.”

Indian Point was home to three nuclear power plants that operated from 1962 to 2021. 

Unit 3 was shut down on April 30, 2021, after generating electricity for 45 years. Unit 2 was shut down in April 2020, and Unit 1 was permanently retired in 1974.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.