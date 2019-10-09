Indian Point Security Drills Will Include Weapons That Simulate Gunfire

It's only a drill.

Officials will be conducting "force-on-force" security drills at Indian Point in the next week, complete with training drills that will include simulated gunfire in the area.

Entergy will be conducting the drills using weapons that simulate the real thing at night on Thursday, Oct. 10 and Tuesday, Oct. 15. During the drills, people near the site may hear the sounds of gunfire as the training is carried out.

Local law enforcement agencies have already been advised about the drills.

Officials said that they will be utilizing a technical innovation for the exercise known as “MILES” gear, or Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems. Those systems use laser “bullets” and vests with laser-detection equipment, which duplicate the effects, including the sound of live ammunition. MILES gear is typically used for military and counter-terrorism training across the country to “make it as realistic as possible without using real bullets.”

