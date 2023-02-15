'Incomprehensible': Sandy Hook Survivor Says About Witnessing Deadly Michigan State Shooting

A Connecticut native who survived the deadliest mass shooting in the state's history is speaking out after witnessing another deadly shooting at a college in the Midwest this week.

Jackie Matthews is a student at Michigan State University and a Newtown native, according to her Facebook profile.

She was "directly across the street" from where three students were killed and five others were injured during a shooting on MSU's East Lansing campus, Matthews said in a TikTok video.

“I am 21 years old and this is the second mass shooting I’ve lived through," she said in the video. "The fact that this is the second mass shooting that I have now lived through is incomprehensible."

Matthews was attending Reed Intermediate School in Newtown when Adam Lanza shot and killed 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary only a few miles away on December 14, 2012, according to a report by NBC's TODAY Show.

Matthews said that day left her with permanent psychological damage that was triggered when police say Anthony McRae, age 43, opened fire on MSU's campus after 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13.

McRae eventually turned the gun on himself and took his own life later that night, Michigan State University police report.

"I now have a full-blown PTSD fracture that flares up any time I am in a stressful situation or anything that occurs that's aggressive like that," Matthews said in the video. "I will forever be Sandy Hook strong and forever be Spartan strong."

While Matthews expressed her condolences to the friends and families of the victims, she added that those only go so far, and advocated for legislation and action to be taken.

"It's not okay," she concluded. "We can no longer allow this to happen. We can no longer be complacent."

