Incarcerated Gymnastics Coach From Rockland County Charged With New Sex Crime Against Child

A popular local gymnastics coach already locked up for sexually abusing a child is facing a new allegation of sex abuse.

Joseph Lewin, age 71, of Hillburn in Rockland County, also known as Joseph Lewandoski in the 1990s, was arraigned Friday, Sept. 30, on one count of felony sexual conduct against a child under the age of 13.

According to the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office, Lewin sexually abused the female victim between 2012 and 2015 while working as a gymnastics coach at his gym in the Village of Hillburn in the Town of Ramapo.

Lewin is already serving a four-year prison sentence after accepting a plea deal in June 2018 that convicted him on a single count of sex abuse against a victim under the age of 13.

He was initially arrested in May 2018 for allegedly abusing at least seven children between 2007 and 2014 while serving as a gymnastics coach at several athletic facilities in Rockland County, the DA’s Office said.

“The defendant preyed upon children entrusted to his care and destroyed their innocence to satisfy his own sexual desires,” then-District Attorney Thomas Zugibe said at the time.

“The courage shown by these victims and their families to come forward will surely save additional young women from becoming future victims.”

Over the years, Lewin owned Joe’s Gym in Hillburn, The Gym in Suffern, was co-owner and director of Universal Gymnastics in Spring Valley, The Mini Gym of Pomona, and was the founder of Mini Gym program for preschoolers and gymnastics in White Plains.

He was also a tumbling teacher at Mania in Stony Point.

Investigators continue to ask anyone who may have been victimized by Lewin to contact the Town of Ramapo Detective Bureau at 845-357-2400, ext. 4356.

“While nothing will erase the trauma and grief suffered by a victim, my office is dedicated to getting justice on their behalf and supporting them as they move forward,” Rockland County DA Thomas Walsh said.

Lewin is due back in court Tuesday, Oct. 18. A judge also issued an order of protection on behalf of the victim.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.