Imposter Gains Access To Law Enforcement Center In Area, Police Say

A man from the region has been arrested for allegedly attempting to gain access to an area law enforcement center. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Detectives and deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office arrested Josue Gonzalez, age 35, of Kingston on Friday, Jan. 28, after he attempted to enter the Ulster County Law Enforcement Center and attempted to access a secure area.

A foot chase ensued, during which Gonzalez kicked a deputy in the chest, causing the deputy's body camera to break. He was taken into custody at the Family Practice Medical Complex without further incident, the department said. 

Gonzalez was arraigned in the City of Kingston Court and charged with:

  • Criminal impersonation
  • Resisting arrest
  • Obstructing governmental administration
  • Criminal mischief
  • Harassment

He was released on his own recognizance to return on a later date. 

 Members of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office were assisted by the City of Kingston Police Department and New York State Police.

