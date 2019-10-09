IKEA Recalls Thousands Of Infant Bibs Due To Possible Choking Hazard

IKEA is recalling thousands of infant bibs over concerns their snaps could be a choking hazard for children if they detach.

In total, 7,000 MATVRÅ infant bibs, which come in packs of two with a red and blue bib, have been recalled. The items were sold nationwide in stores and online. The bibs each have the store’s logo printing on a white tag in the back.

The company noted that the blue bib has a green seam along the outside with white polka dots. The red bib has a yellow seam along the outside with red polka dots.

Bibs subject to recall were sold between August and September this year for approximately $2. The recall does not affect other IKEA MATVRÅ bibs with fruit and vegetable patterns because they are constructed differently out of different materials.

According to IKEA, parents should immediately stop using the bibs and return them to the retailer for a full refund. There have been two reports of the snaps on the bibs detaching, though no injuries were reported.

