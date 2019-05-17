IDs Released For Victims In Double-Fatal I-84 Crash In Orange County

Two people who were killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy stretch of I-84 during the morning commute have been identified.

The crash took place around 6:41 a.m., Friday, May 17, on westbound I-84, when a Dodge Journey left the roadway and entered the enter median and struck a tree, said New York State Police Spokesman Steven Nevel.

Killed in the crash were Heather Morgan, 36, and her passenger, Derick Jones, 37, both of Beacon.

State Police are still investigating the crash, Nevel said.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the State Police at SP Montgomery at 845-457-1389.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

