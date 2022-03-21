IDs Released For Four US Marines Killed During NATO Training Drill In Norway

The US Marines have identified the four killed in a MV-22B Osprey that crashed during a NATO training mission in Arctic Norway on Friday, March 18.

The four Marines were assigned to “Raging Bulls” of Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 261 based at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, according to an announcement from the Marines on Sunday, March 20.

They are:

Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, age 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts

Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, age 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana

Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, age 30, of Cambridge, Ohio

Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, age 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky

“The deceased Marines were successfully removed from the crash site and are in the process of being returned to the US.,” the US Marines said in a statement. “The deceased will be reunited with their families through dignified transfer in the coming days.”

The Osprey was reported missing after it failed to arrive at Norwegian Air Force Base Bodø by 6 p.m. (1 p.m. East Coast time), Friday, according to the Armed Forces and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre of Northern Norway.

Norwegian Chief of Defence, General Eirik Kristoffersen confirmed the four aboard were American service members in a statement on Saturday, Mach 19.

The following are the complete bios issued on Sunday:

Capt. Ross A. Reynolds served as an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft: Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina. Reynolds, 27, from Leominster, Mass., joined the Marine Corps May 13, 2017. Reynolds’ decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and multiple certificates and letters of appreciation.

Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz served as an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina. Tomkiewicz, 27, from Fort Wayne, Indiana, joined the Marine Corps June 18, 2015. Tomkiewicz’ decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy served as an administrative specialist with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina. Speedy, 30, from Cambridge, Ohio, joined the Marine Corps June 15, 2009. Speedy’s decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with two gold stars, the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, the Marine Corps Drill Instructor Ribbon, and multiple certificates and letters of appreciation.

Cpl. Jacob M. Moore served as an MV-22B Osprey crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina. Moore, 24, from Catlettsburg, Kentucky, joined the Marine Corps August 20, 2018. Moore’s decorations include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

