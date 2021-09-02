Ida: Hundreds Of Rescues Performed During Storm; Downstate NY Remains In State Of Emergency

After Tropical Depression Ida brought historic rainfall to parts of the region, flash flooding, and scores of power outages, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is directing additional state agency assets to respond to the areas impacted.

The storm, which began moving through the area on Wednesday, Sept. 1, caused flooding on a number of roadways across Long Island, the lower Mid-Hudson and New York City, the state said.

In Westchester and Rockland counties, New York State Fire and State Police, along with the Department of Environmental Conservation participated in about 100 rescues, the state reported.

"New York remains under a State of Emergency for downstate counties affected by the remnants of Ida, and the State is committed to ensuring all the necessary resources to recover from the historic and devastating flooding experienced overnight are immediately accessible and available for those severely impacted," Hochul said in a statement on Thursday, Sept. 2.

The Department of Transportation is working to clear and reopen a number of state roads closed in the Hudson Valley and New York City, NYS reported.

The state also said the Thruway Authority has closed certain roads around the lower Hudson Valley region, and motorists are encouraged to avoid travel in these areas.

The Department of Environmental Conservation and Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation are on alert and monitoring the situation, NYS reported.

New York State Police have closed some roads in the lower Hudson Valley and Long Island due to the heavy rainfall. The state said swiftwater rescue teams remain available to respond.

The Department of Financial Services is set to provide insurance help to residents in communities impacted by the storm. NYS reported that department personnel will be running a mobile command unit to help residents and business owners file insurance claims.

Residents who can't visit the mobile command center can call the Department's Disaster hotline at 800-339-1759 from Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

