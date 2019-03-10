ID Released For Woman Who Climbed Into Lion's Den At Bronx Zoo

Police have identified the daredevil who dove into a lion enclosure at the Bronx Zoo in a video that went viral over the weekend.

Brooklyn resident Myah Autry, 32, managed to escape unharmed after she leaped into the African lion exhibit and appeared to taunt one of the animals in a video that went viral on social media over the weekend.

In videos posted on Instagram, Autry can be seen climbing over the fence into the lion’s den, then waving, talking, apparently taunting, and dancing in front of the king of the jungle, despite warnings and protestations from other zoo-goers.

She captioned her social media post 'I really have no fear of nothing breathing. Animals can feel love just like humans'.

Autry also wrote in the caption of a photo, “I really have (no) fear of nothing breathing. Animals can feel love just like humans.”

She also wrote, “I’M A FULL BREED LIONESS.”

Autry posted multiple videos of her encounter on social media , and can be seen smoking what appears to be marijuana while at the zoo in a celebratory birthday post before her encounter with the lion.

Other videos posted by zoo-goers shows Autry inside other exhibits.

Officials said the woman was able to exit the exhibit before the lion reacted to her unexpected visit. Her name has not been released, and no injuries were reported. It is unclear if the woman will face any prosecution.

“Bronx Zoo staff received a report that an individual had climbed over a visitor safety barrier,” zoo officials said in a statement. “This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death.

"Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero-tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.