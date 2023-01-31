ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed By Train In Hudson Valley

The identity of a woman killed after being hit by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester has been released.

The woman is identified as 59-year-old Anna Hongach of Peekskill, who was hit by a Metro-North train on Monday, Jan. 30 around 6 a.m. in Peekskill at the Hudson Avenue crossing, Metro-North officials said.

Officials have not yet revealed why she was on the tracks, or how she got there. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

The incident caused delays of up to 15 to 20 minutes on the Hudson Line until around 10 a.m.

