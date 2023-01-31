Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: New Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Rockland County Store
News

ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed By Train In Hudson Valley

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
The incident happened in Peekskill at the Hudson Avenue rail crossing.
The incident happened in Peekskill at the Hudson Avenue rail crossing. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

The identity of a woman killed after being hit by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester has been released.

The woman is identified as 59-year-old Anna Hongach of Peekskill, who was hit by a Metro-North train on Monday, Jan. 30 around 6 a.m. in Peekskill at the Hudson Avenue crossing, Metro-North officials said. 

Officials have not yet revealed why she was on the tracks, or how she got there. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing. 

The incident caused delays of up to 15 to 20 minutes on the Hudson Line until around 10 a.m.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.