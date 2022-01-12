Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
News

ID Released For Victim Of Fatal Shooting In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police
New York State Police Photo Credit: NYSP

State Police have released the identity of a man from the area who was fatally shot.

Sullivan County resident Michael A, Hankins, age 29, of Woodridge, was killed around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 in Shawangunk in Ulster County, said the New York State Police.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, Hankins was found outside of a home in Shawangunk when they responded to a report of a shooting.

Following an investigation, Walter D. Post Jr, age 26, of Shawangunk, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. 

Post has been remanded to the Ulster County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.