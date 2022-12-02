ID Released For Police Sergeant Killed In Multi-Vehicle Hudson Valley Crash

Police have released the name of a longtime police sergeant killed in a car crash in Westchester County when a 16-year-old with a learner's permit driving a new BMW lost control of the car and slammed into the police vehicle.

Yonkers Sgt. Frank Gualdino, age 58, of Yonkers, was killed around 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, in Yonkers on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass.

Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza said the teen, who remains in critical condition, was allegedly speeding and driving recklessly when he lost control of the BMW M5, crossed the double-yellow line, and slammed into Guladino's unmarked patrol car and then a Westchester County Bee-Line bus with 30 passengers.

Gualdino, who was the only person in the car, was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he died a short time later, police said.

Following his death, his body was escorted from the trauma center by a procession of Yonkers police cars.

A 24-year veteran of the department who was set to retire in August 2023, Gualdino was known for being a well-respected officer and a good family man, said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano.

He was recently recognized for saving a 3-year-old child who fell ill at a funeral.

Gualdino is survived by his wife and two children.

Charges have not been filed against the driver at this point, police said.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

