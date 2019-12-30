ID Released For Pilot Killed After Plane Bound For Westchester Airport Crashes

A man killed when a small plane headed for Westchester County Airport crashed into a home in Maryland has been identified.

Gordon Allen, 61, of Bronx, died about 3:10 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, when the Grumman American AA-5A plane he was piloting crashed in College Park, located in Prince George's County, said the Maryland State Police.

According to a preliminary investigation, the plane had departed the College Park Airport just minutes prior to crashing.

The plane crashed into a carport of a single-family home, then struck a vehicle with both the plane and the vehicle catching on fire, state police said.

No one was occupied in the home at the time of the crash, but at least 18 homes lost power in the area as a result of the crash.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined. The NTSB will be handling the crash investigation, state police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.