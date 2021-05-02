ID Released For Man Shot, Killed At Outdoor Gathering In Westchester

The identity has been released for a man who was shot and killed at an outdoor gathering in Westchester, as police continue to investigate two other incidents of shots fired in the vicinity.

At around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, New Rochelle Police received multiple reports of shots fired in the vicinity of Horton Avenue and Brook Street.

Responding units found that five adult males who were attending a gathering at that location had been shot, said New Rochelle PD Captain Cosmo Costa, commanding officer of the department's Criminal Investigations Division.

One victim, now identified as MD Anderson Kerny Jr., age 29, of Brooklyn, was shot in the neck and was subsequently pronounced dead by ambulance personnel, said Costa.

A second victim who was shot in his back was transported to an area hospital where he underwent surgery, according to Costa.

The three other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to hospital personnel.

At around 12:30 a.m., New Rochelle Police officers responded to a call of shots fired at a moving pickup truck in the vicinity of Union Avenue and Fourth Street approximately.

Upon searching the area, two 9mm shell casings were recovered, Costa said.

Neither the pickup truck nor the shooter has been located or identified.

About a half-hour following the second incident, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 2, New Rochelle Police received multiple reports of shots fired in the vicinity of 361 Main Street.

A subsequent investigation revealed that an unknown suspect or suspects, while standing in the courtyard, fired multiple rounds, striking third-, fourth- and fifth-floor windows, said Costa.

A total of 10 9mm casings were recovered, said Costa, who noted that it is unknown if the two incidents are related.

New Rochelle Police Detectives and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office are conducting a follow-up investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.

