ID Released For Man Killed On Snowmobile In Area

Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay

A man killed during a snowmobile crash in the area has been identified by New York State Police.

David White, 34, of Campbell Hall, was killed at 10:20 a.m., Monday, Dec. 2, after crashing a snowmobile into a tree on Quarry Road in Campbell Hall in Orange County, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

When police arrived on the scene they found White near the sled, Nevel said.

An investigation revealed that White lost control of the snowmobile and struck a tree and was ejected.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nevel said White was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

