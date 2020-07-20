ID Released For Man Found Dead In Hudson Valley After Allegedly Killing Federal Judge's Son

The gunman accused of shooting a New Jersey federal judge's son and husband before killing himself has been identified as a men's rights attorney.

The body found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the Sullivan County town of Rockland was that of Roy Den Hollander, the Daily Beast reports.

U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas had agreed to hear the case of a woman represented by Hollander who sued the federal Selective Service System for the ability to register for the draft in 2015, New Jersey Globe reports.

Around 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19, in New Jersey, the shooter came to the judge's North Brunswick Township home dressed as a FedEx delivery man, then opened fire.

Mark Anderl, a 63-year-old attorney and Salas' husband, was shot when he answered the door -- as was his and Salas' son, Daniel Anderl, 20, who came running.

Mark Anderl reportedly was in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick.

Daniel Anderl died after being shot in the heart, North Brunswick Mayor Francis Womack told reporters.

It is with complete sadness that we write this. Dan Anderl was a true friend, a proud Falcon, and just a wonderful human being. He was taken from us way too soon. We are praying for his family and friends during this extremely difficult time - please know, we are mourning too pic.twitter.com/qJ6hwQvnyP — Saint Joe's Metuchen (@StJoesMetuchen) July 20, 2020

Residence Life is mourning the lost of Daniel Anderl. He and his loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers. Please do not hesitate to reach out to us if you need someone to talk to. DM us, and we will reach back out. pic.twitter.com/uwlKycMZ5B — Catholic U. Residence Life (@LivingCatholicU) July 20, 2020

Judge Salas was believed to be in the basement at the time of the shooting, reports say. She wasn't injured in the attack.

The incident comes just four days after Salas, 51, was assigned the civil case tied to Jeffrey Epstein brought by Deutsche Bank investors.

Salas in 2014 sentenced “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice to more than a year in prison for fraud.

Three years later, she barred federal prosecutors from seeking the death penalty against an alleged gang leader charged in multiple killings. The gang member was later sentenced to 45 years in prison.

The FBI, which is leading the investigation, said authorities were searching for "one subject."

The bureau asked that anyone with information that could help capture the gunman call the FBI Newark Field Office: (973) 792-3001.

Salas is the first Hispanic woman to serve on the federal bench in New Jersey. She has been in her seat for nine years and is a judge of the U.S. District Court in Newark. She worked as a public defender for nine years previously.

Salas said in a February 2018 interview with NJ Monthly that her son was leaning toward a future in law.

"I don’t want to dissuade him, but I was pulling for a doctor," the judge said of her then-17-year-old son. "He’s been arguing with us since he could talk -- practicing his advocacy skills."

