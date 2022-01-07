Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals Throughout Region
News

ID Released For HS Hockey Player Who Died Following Injury During Game In Region

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
St. Luke's School.
St. Luke's School. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Officials with a private school in Fairfield County have released the identity of the student who died during a hockey match with another school.

St. Luke’s School in New Canaan said the hockey player who died in a match at Brunswick School in Greenwich was Teddy Balkind, a 10th-grader at the school.

'Yesterday, we lost a precious young man in a tragic accident. Both St. Luke's School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families.

"Our community is mourning," St. Luke's Head of School Mark Davis said in an email to the community, according to The Daily Mail. "St. Luke's singular focus at this moment is to care for our devastated community. Thank you for your concern and for respecting our need to grieve.

"There are no words adequate to this moment, and I know all of us will support each other as best as we can."

The incident took place around 5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, during a game at the Brunswick Upper School in Greenwich.

According to Captain Mark E. Zuccerella, of the Greenwich Police, during the normal course of the game, a player (Balkind) from the other team fell to the ice. 

Another player who was near the downed player was unable to stop and collided with the player who fell.

Balkind was rushed to Greenwich Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.