ID Released For Former Westchester Resident Missing After Florida Condo Collapse

As first responders continue their search for any survivors of a 12-story condo that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, local residents are holding out hope that a former resident who is among the missing will be found.

Judy Spiegel, age 65, a Long Island native from Plainview who later lived in Southampton, as well as in Westchester County, in Ardsley, is one of the 152 still listed as missing, officials said.

Spiegel's husband, Kevin Spiegel, was out of town on business when the collapse occurred.

Kevin Spiegel, along with his three grown children, has staged a vigil nearby the Champlain Towers South Condo, in hopes that his wife, who has many friends in Southampton, will be found.

Judy Spiegel was known as a philanthropist who worked raising funds for a children's hospital and other child-related causes.

The family has provided DNA samples in the chance that she is found.

As of Monday, June 28, nine people have been reported dead.

Rescue efforts have been hampered by underground fires, rain, and the heavy concrete that is stacked on top of each other like pancakes.

On Monday, expert dog searchers from Mexico and other countries arrived on the scene to help with the search.

In addition, Surfside officials said they have hired a renowned structural engineer who worked on the 9/11 attacks, to study the partial collapse of the condo.

Residents who live in the condo's adjacent building have been offered the option to move out, while that building is inspected.

A family reunification center has been set up for anyone looking for unaccounted or missing relatives. If you have family members that are unaccounted for or are safe, call 305-614-1819 to account for them.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

