ID Released For Fleeing Driver Involved In Crash After Exiting Taconic Parkway

Kathy Reakes
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

The driver of the vehicle involved in a police pursuit and crash has been identified by New York State Police.

Allan P. Forbes, age 31, was arrested after the incident in Dutchess County began in East Fishkill around 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 19 when troopers stopped the car for allegedly speeding.

As the trooper was questioning Forbes, of the Bronx, during the stop on the Taconic State Parkway, he took off, exiting the Taconic and heading eastbound on Route 52, state police said.

Troopers pursued the vehicle, which drove off the road and struck a tree at Route 52 and Overhill Road, according to police.

Forbes was flown to Westchester Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

He has been charged with:

  • Unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle 3rd degree
  • Criminal impersonation
  • Reckless driving

Forbes was issued appearance tickets and is set to appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

