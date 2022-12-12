Contact Us
ID Released For Area Woman Found Dead In Overturned Vehicle In Retention Pond

State Police have released the identity of a Monroe woman found dead in a Goshen retention pond.
Police have identified a woman who was discovered deceased in an overturned vehicle in an area retention pond.

Orange County resident Nicole Romero-Brown, age 45, from Monroe, was found around 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the pond in Goshen.

State Police Aviation located an overturned vehicle in a retention pond off exit 124 westbound on Route 17 in the village of Goshen, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

An investigation revealed there was a deceased woman in the vehicle, Nevel said.

The investigation into how the vehicle ended up in the pond is ongoing.

