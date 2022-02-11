Contact Us
ID Released For 26-Year-Old Killed In Hudson Valley Crash

Kathy Reakes
police lights
police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

Police have identified a man killed during a crash in Northern Westchester with a tow truck.

Putnam County resident Andrew Vasquez, age 26, of Brewster, was killed around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 on Saw Mill River Road (Route 100) near the Taconic State Parkway in Millwood, police said.

According to the New Castle Police, Vasquez was found dead in his car at the scene of a crash with a tow truck that was pulling a box truck.

A GoFundMe for Vasquez’s family has already exceeded its goal of $25,000.

Vasquez leaves behind his mother, father, sister, cousins, girlfriend, and friends, according to GoFundMe. 

