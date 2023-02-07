ID Released For 19-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Train In Hudson Valley

The name of the 19-year-old who was fatally struck by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester has been released.

Peekskill resident Wilmer Cango was hit by train number 830 on Monday, Feb. 6 around 7:10 a.m. at the Peekskill Metro-North station at the Hudson Avenue Crossing, Metro-North spokesman Mike Cortez said.

Cango had been trespassing on the tracks when he was hit. He later died from his injuries.

More details about how Cango was hit have not yet been released. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Because of the incident, Metro-North service was delayed on Monday between the stations in Manitou (in Putnam County) and Peekskill.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

