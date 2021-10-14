ID Released For 10-Year-Old Pomona Boy Killed In Rockland Crash

Police have identified a 10-year-old boy who was killed in a two-vehicle crash. in the area.

Rockland County resident Michael Bosco, of Pomona, was killed around 6:15 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12, in the crash in Nanuet, at the intersection of Route 304 and West Nyack Road, in Nanuet.

Arriving officers discovered two vehicles heavily damaged, a Toyota Sienna and a Ford F-150 both with airbag deployment, according to Detective Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police Department.

Each of the involved vehicles was occupied by a driver and one passenger.

When police arrived on the scene, Michael had severe injuries and was not breathing, officers promptly began CPR on the scene until EMS arrived, Peters said.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where he later died, he added.

All of the injured occupants were transported via ambulance to area hospitals.

"It is with profound sadness that the Clarkstown Police Dept. announces the passing of Michael Bosco," Peters said.

A GoFundMe effort has been set up to help cover funeral expenses.

"The only thing larger than Michael's smile was his ability to share his love and million dollar hugs... something he did often and with many," the fund said.

The Clarkstown Police Accident Investigation Team is conducting the investigation, the cause of the accident has yet to be definitively determined.

The department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this accident to please contact us at 845-639-5800.

