'I Was Willing To Die There': Hudson Valley Native Conor Kennedy Joins Fight In Ukraine

Robert F. Kennedy’s grandson and New York native Conor Kennedy, spent time fighting in Ukraine, the 28-year-old revealed on Instagram.

In the Friday, Oct. 14 post, Kennedy, a former resident of Bedford in Northern Westchester County, revealed that he secretly fought as part of Ukraine’s International Legion, a branch of foreign volunteers from around the world helping in the country’s ongoing war against Russia.

Accompanying the post is a picture of a fellow fighter, whom Kennedy identified only as Nick.

“Like many people, I was deeply moved by what I saw happening in Ukraine over the past year,” he said. “I wanted to help.”

As soon as he found out about the International Legion, Kennedy went to the embassy to enlist the following day, he said.

Not wanting to draw attention to himself, Kennedy said he only told one person where he was, and only revealed his real name to one person while in Ukraine.

“I didn’t want my family or friends to worry, and I didn’t want to be treated differently there,” he wrote.

Kennedy added that he had received no formal training before going to Ukraine.

“Going in, I had no prior military experience and wasn’t a great shot, but I could carry heavy things and learned fast,” he said. “I was also willing to die there.”

Kennedy said that he wasn’t in Ukraine long, but “saw a lot and felt a lot.”

“I liked being a soldier, more than I had expected. It is scary,” he said. “But life is simple, and the rewards for finding courage and doing good are substantial.”

Kennedy went on to call the war horrific, but praised fellow fighters as “the bravest I have ever known.”

“My fellow legionnaires - who came from different countries, backgrounds, ideologies - are true freedom fighters,” he wrote.

“As are the citizens I knew, many of whom have lost everything in their long struggle against oligarchy, and toward a democratic system. They know this isn’t a war between equals, it’s a revolution.”

He closed his post by encouraging others to help Ukraine in any way they can.

“Join the legion, help on the border, or send medical supplies,” he said.

“Every day, someone there sacrifices everything for a lasting peace. They can’t be asked to act alone.”

