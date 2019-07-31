'I Still Love My Husband,' Says Rockland Mom Of Twins Who Died In Hot Car

The Hudson Valley mother of infant twins who died after being left in a hot car by their father said she still loves her husband.

Marissa Rodriguez of New City in Rockland County said in a statement that her husband, Juan Rodriguez, is a good person.

"This is my absolute worst nightmare," she said in the statement. "Everything I do reminds me of my sweet, intelligent, beautiful babies and I am still in disbelief.

"Though I am hurting more than I ever imagined possible, I still love my husband. He is a good person and great father and I know he would've never done anything to hurt our children intentionally. I will never get over this loss and I know he will never forgive himself for this mistake."

The Rodriguez Family.

The twins were found dead by their 39-year-old father on Friday, July 26, after he got off work at the James J. Peters VA Hospital in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx, around 4 p.m., and was driving.

When he noticed the twins in the backseat of the vehicle, he got out along the highway and stood screaming.

“I blanked out,” he reportedly told police officers when they arrived. “I killed my babies!”

Temperatures hit the mid to upper 80s the day the babies were left in the car. According to the medical examiner's office, the 1-year-old twins were found to have a body temperature of 108 degrees when they died.

Police charged Juan Rodriguez with two counts each of criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter. He has since bailed out of jail.

Calling the incident a "horrific accident," Marissa Rodriguez said she needs her husband by her side to get through the tragedy.

"Luna and Phoenix will always live in our hearts and memories and we are working hard to come to terms with what has happened," she said. "We need to grieve, be strong, and be present for our other children."

Family and friends have organized a GoFundMe fundraising effort to help the family cover legal bills. To date, the effort has raised more than $75,000.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.